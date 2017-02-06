“I call my own shots” – Trump

US president, Donald Trump says unlike “fake news” outfits he calls his own shots.

Trump, who stated this on Tuesday via his Twitter account said people want “extreme vetting”.

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” he tweeted.

“I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

