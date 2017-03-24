“I see Sowore in befitting prison uniform” | Dino Melaye says in petition to the IGP

by Dolapo Adelana

Senator Dino Melaye has said publisher of online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore will go to jail.

The senator made the assertion on Friday via his social media posts where he posted a petition dated March 24, 2017, he sent to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

In one of the posts, Melaye wrote, “I see Sowore in befitting prison uniform”.

He accused the publisher of spreading false and vexatious information about him.

He added that Sowore did this with the intent to impair, harm, damage and assassinate his career.

See petition below:

