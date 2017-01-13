‘I am sorry for what I said about your child | Tonto Dikeh tells Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has apologized to her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie over “ill-mannered” comments she made about her child “very long time ago”.

The actress on Friday took to Instagram to beg for forgiveness, stating that she had no right to say what she did.

She wrote, “Good morning world. Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson.

“Mercy Johnson Okojie, ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago.

“I want to use this media to say I am so sorry, I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart. I had no right to say what I did, I totally disgraced myself with that.

“As a mom I do realize a lot of things I take in because of the love of my son and I know you only took my insult because of that same love.

“I am sorry MJ, I am sorry to your Lil’ girl or boy. We don’t have to love each other to realize when we are/went wrong.

“I have/had no excuse for my behaviour and I also apologize to the fans I hurt/let down with my words that day many years ago ..To Err is human but to forgive is divine.

“Am not trying to be the better person. You deserve this apology for your child for the love I have for God. I found God and everything in my life changed.

“Let me tell you about him sometime. God bless you and yours. Happy new year. Take your time with the process of forgiving my ill-mannered words to your infant but pls eventually do.”

Comments