I am taking legal advice on issue of wearing uniform | Customs boss write Senate again

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali has written another letter to the Senate over a summon that he should appear before it in uniform, TheCable reports.

The Senate had asked Ali to appear before it over plans to seize vehicles without paid customs duty.

The Customs boss had however written a letter stating that he would not be present due to an official assignment.

But the Senate on Tuesday demanded that he appears before it on Wednesday unfailingly.

Ali has however written another letter to the Senate President stating that he is taking legal advice on the issue of wearing uniforms.

He wrote, “May I respectfully refer to your letter dated 9 March and inform Your Excellency that the decision on payment of customs duties by vehicle owners who do not have them as prescribed by law is currently being reviewed. The goal of the review is to take a broad additional input from the stakeholders and the public. I will welcome the opportunity to avail the senate of our findings.

“Regarding to wearing of uniform, I wish to advice that the senate avails itself of the legal basis of its decision to compel me to wear uniform. I am similarly taking legal advice on this issue so that both the senate and I will operate within the proper legal framework.”