I will shut Fayose, Wike out of PDP – Sheriff

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff has promised to make Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike irrelevant in the party.

An appeal court had on Friday pronounced Sheriff the authentic Chairman of the PDP.

While reacting to the judgment, Sheriff vowed to shut both Fayose and Wike out of the PDP.

He vowed to put in place a machinery that would not give room to people like Wike and Fayose any future arrangement in the party.

He told reporters, “I will engineer a restructuring of PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future.

“They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party.

“We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country.

“We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose has brought our party, making Nigerians to mistaken PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously.”

