I’ve been dating Victor Anichebe for over a year – DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola has spoken about her relationship with Nigerian footballer, Victor Anichebe for the first time.

The Disc Jockey had left fans guessing who she was dating, as she usually hide his face in all their pictures.

However, she recently revealed his identity.

While speaking on Rubbin Minds, Cuppy revealed she has been dating Anichebe for over a year but decided to keep it secret.

She said, “I’m really happy. It’s so refreshing to be with someone who is open minded, hardworking and understanding as well.”

