Kidnappers demand N60m ransom for German archaelogists

by Dolapo Adelana

Gunmen who abducted German Professor, Peter Breunij and his associate, Johannes Buringa have demanded N60 million as ransom, The Nation reports.

The German professor and his associate were kidnapped at Jenjela village near Kaduna on Wednesday.

According to a source, the kidnappers called a camp supervisor on Thursday morning demanding N30 million each for their victims.

The source said the kidnappers warned associates of the professor not to involve security agencies.

“Obviously they were not worried about the involvement of the police and other security agencies whose men arrived the village on Thursday and were asking questions,” he said.

