Let’s be honest, Rihanna is lowkey already winning this 2017

Not to start a feud here but it was you all that came for Rih at the last Grammy’s when she was just busy minding her business (bottled in a flask). Everyone said she had to turn to her bejewelled flask to cope with not getting any award while Queen Bey and Adele swept the house clean and even got emotional sharing an award or two.

It wasn’t as if Rihanna hadn’t been nominated for eight awards; she was just being her own hero by knowing and acting upon the best way to cope with a long award show.

"I think it's time for a shot" pic.twitter.com/lCivGDzMnm — Ultimate Rihanna (@URihannaFansite) February 13, 2017

We now know how Rihanna gets through all these award shows #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/bBferPwLuk — Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) February 13, 2017

Obviously, the lady was just there to have fun. But that’s not why we here. We are here to talk about this humanitarian award that has just put Rihanna well on her way to Legend.

“The pop star and fashion icon we all know as Rihanna has headlined award shows, fashion magazines and bejewelled flask memes” is how one student put it but it was definitely not out of spite because they all seemed enamoured by her mere presence.

For all her humanitarian work and for being so much of herself that she’s inspired lots of people to just mind their own and give back of whatever they may have, Rihanna was yesterday awarded the Havard Humanitarian of the Year Award. An award she collected with grace, to catcalls and of course with some Navy sauce.

That, our friends is the exact stuff legend is made of.

You think not? Did she not just dust Michael Jackson off the Guinness World Record for the most number of top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week?

You just watch and see.