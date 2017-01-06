Make details of DSP Alkali’s murder public, Wike tells Police

The Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Nigeria Police to reveal the details of the circumstances that led to the murder of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali, during the legislative rerun elections in the state.

According to The Punch, the governor stated this on Thursday when he granted audience to the management of the Independent Newspapers Limited at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He argued that the police had refused to make public the communication an APC chieftain and a former commissioner had with the killers before the DSP was brutally murdered.

Wike stated, “The police should let the world know where the DSP was killed. What is the polling unit where he was killed? The former Commissioner of Power, who was mentioned by the killers, has he been questioned?

“Where is the call log of that former commissioner as communicated with the killers? Have they checked the discussions between the former commissioner and the arrested killers?

“They know the truth but they want to cover a lot of things. The Army announced that they recovered the uniforms from the forest. Was there a polling unit in the forest?”

Alkali and his orderly were ambushed and killed in Ujju community in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state on December 10 during the rerun elections.

Comments

- Advertisement -