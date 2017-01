Unconfirmed number of people have been killed after three bombs exploded on Friday at Madagali town in the northern part of Adamawa State, Daily Trust reports.

According to an eyewitness, the explosions occurred at a crowded motor park early Friday morning.

Security officials were already evacuating bodies as number of casualties were yet unknown.

A local official confirmed the attack, stating that it was not yet clear whether the attack was a suicide.

