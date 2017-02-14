We must make Niger Delta a vibrant economic zone – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said it has become clear that the Niger Delta region needed a new vision.

He said this on Monday during a town hall meeting comprising the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike; traditional rulers, elders and other stakeholders at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He assured people of the oil-rich region that the Federal Government will not abandon its new vision towards developing the Niger Delta region.

Osinbajo also noted that stakeholders in the area need to ensure speedy growth of the Niger Delta.

According to him, “It is now clear that the Niger Delta region needs a new vision and a new spirit by all stakeholders. There is no way this new vision will be abandoned. There is no way this vision will be aborted. We must make oil-producing communities the hub of petrochemical products.”

He said the government was committed to tackle environmental pollution and degradation, which had affected farming and fishing over the years.

The acting President also said the government is committed to sustaining the amnesty programme.

Osinbajo, said, “The Federal Government is committed to sustaining the amnesty programme. The future is already here. There is no time to waste. We must make the Niger Delta a vibrant economic zone.”

On the Ogoniland cleanup, he said, “The Federal Ministry of Environment has set about establishing the framework required to carry the project through its 25-year lifecycle.

“We have a robust governing structure. The Governing Council and Board of Trustees were inaugurated in November 2016 and have since had two meetings. The project office would be staffed by an initial staff of 30 from both federal and state governments.”

