N-Power: FG begins payment of N30,000 stipends

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of N30,000 stipends to the beneficiaries of the N-Power job creation scheme.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Akande said “all successfully verified beneficiaries who have provided bank accounts are being processed for payment.’’

He urged beneficiaries of the scheme to take seriously their training.

“Already, close to 50% of the 200,000 unemployed graduates selected in the first batch of N-Power job program have now been verified and being processed for December stipends’ payment.

“This process will continue and some will receive their stipends after the New Year public holiday, starting from Tuesday, 3rd of January.

“N-Power Volunteer Corps members are encouraged to take their virtual training seriously over this period,’’ Akande said.

He also urged states who are yet to conclude physical verifications to do so immediately.

