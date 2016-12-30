Navy arrests 47 stowaways in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has rescued 47 stowaways from a merchant ship during an operation in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that they had tried to leave the country illegal by hiding in the ship but was discovered by the NNS on December 24.

They were thereafter handed over to the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, Alausa, for prosecution.

Naval Director of Information, Rear Admiral, Christian Ezekobe also confirmed the incident, stating that

23 illegal refineries were also destroyed.

He said, “We were able to avert the departure of 47 stowaways, who attempted to leave the country illegally onboard some merchant vessels. That operation was carried out by the NNS Beecroft, Apapa, and the persons have been handed over to the state task force.

“Another patrol team deployed by NNS Delta arrested the captain of a merchant vessel, Solomon Perebo, for his alleged involvement in pipeline vandalism. Also in that week, 23 illegal refinery sites were raided by the base’s patrol teams in the Obodo, Ajosolo, Isaba and Olakpashe creeks in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the raid, about 396 tonnes of suspected illegally refined diesel and about 1,060 tonnes of suspected stolen crude oil were destroyed. Three suspects linked to the sites were also apprehended.”

