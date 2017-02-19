New official VP residence proposed by Jonathan’s administration – Osinbajo

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo says the proposed plan to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse was started by the previous administration.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

“The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans,” the statement said.

“Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.

“Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

“While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site.”



