It is an offence for civilians to wear military camouflage – Army spokesman

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman has said it is an offence for civilians to military camouflage.

Usman said this in a recent interview with Punch.

The army spokesperson said such offence attracts a one month imprisonment.

He said, “It is an offence. I expected journalists to have done their homework very well. The Penal Code is there. And I think the punishment is even mild.

“Knowing what the law says about wearing military camouflage is part of basic civic responsibility. I also know that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

“However, for the benefit of doubt, please know that Sections 110 & 111 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act states: Any person who unlawfully wears the uniform of forces, etc. L.N. 112 of 1964. 1967 No. 27(1) not being a person serving in any of the armed forces of Nigeria, wears the uniform or any part of the uniform of such forces, or any of the armed dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of such uniforms; or (2) not being a person holding any office or authority under the Government of Nigeria or of any part thereof, wears any uniform or distinctive badge or mark or carries any token calculated to convey the impression that such person holds any office or authority under the government; is guilty of an offence and is liable to imprisonment for one month, or to a fine of N10, unless he proves that he had the permission of the President or of the Governor of a State to wear such uniform or dress, badge or mark or to carry such token: Provided that this section shall not apply to the wearing of any uniform or dress in the course of a stage play or in any bona fide public entertainment.”

While speaking on the list of alleged Boko Haram sympathizers released by the Army in 2016, Usman said the army only stated that they were investigating such persons.

“What we said was that we were carrying out investigations. We did not say that they were Boko Haram sympathisers. They were rather disgruntled elements and the investigation was not meant to intimidate any soldier or officer. There is no way you will be working for an organisation and your attitude or utterances will counter the operational objectives. By doing that, you are putting the lives of the troops in jeopardy. In the military, you are supposed to be honest, loyal and transparent,” he said.

“What you see here in me is what you will see tomorrow and any day. Otherwise, you will find it difficult to believe me, to give me responsibilities or to follow me to war because you are not too sure what you will get. There are issues that people do not understand.

“It is just like other fake stories that a French man or some groups of white people were caught in the Sambisa Forest. That is not true.

“Yes, among the ranks of the Boko Haram terrorists, there are foreigners, who of course, came in from neighbouring African countries. We are arresting them, but they are not whites and there is no French man (among them).”