Oscars2017: And the award for Best Picture goes to La La Land… sorry, we mean Moonlight (WATCH)

This may just pass as one of the weirdest Oscar moments in history.

Faye Dunaway and co-presenter, Warren Beatty stepped on stage to present the award for Best Picture but ended up announcing the wrong name.

Dunaway announced romantic musical “La La Land” as winner and the producer and cast of the movie had arrived on stage, picked up the award and were in the middle of a hearty speech when someone realised the error.

The winners card was then flashed before the cameras and it clearly showed ‘Moonlight’ as the winner.

Warren Beatty then took the mic to explain that he had taken so long to read the card in the first place because he was looking at something that said Emma Stone had won. He showed it to Dunaway who announced La La Land as winner.

“I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land – that’s why I took such a long look at you and Faye [Dunaway],” he told the audience. “I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

Thanks to Dunaway and Beatty for giving us a Miss Universe kind of moment.

Moonlight actor, Mahershala Ali had earlier won in the Best Supporting Actor category.

See the confusion for yourself below.

WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of ‘La La Land’ realizes a mistake had been made and ‘Moonlight’ actually won Best Picture. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WCCopwsJ66 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017