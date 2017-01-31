Osinbajo meets Dogara, Senate leader over 2017 budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan behind closed doors at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

An APC governor was also reportedly at the meeting.

Lawan while speaking with journalists said the meeting was on the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

He also said he used the opportunity to assure the acting President that the APC caucus in the Senate was now united.

Lawan said, “I am here to meet the Acting President, to brief him on what the Senate is doing on the Appropriation Bill 2017. You know we have suspended plenary for three weeks.

“The idea is to have ample time to focus on the Appropriation Bill. The committees will start to work from this week; meeting the MDAs on the budget defence that they need to do.

“Secondly, you know that the Acting President is an APC Acting President of this our administration. As a new Senate Leader, it is also important that I come here to this office to tell the Acting President and our administration that the APC caucus in the Senate is now a united caucus.

“We are ready as a caucus to support our administration; we are also ready as a Senate, that is both the APC and the minority parties, to work for the betterment of Nigerians.

“Our colleagues in the opposition have always been supportive and there for the Senate to function.”

