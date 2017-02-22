Osinbajo withdraws assent to 4 bills passed by N’Assembly

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has written to the Senate, stating that he has withdrawn his assent to four bills passed by the National Assembly.

The letter was read on the floor of plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday.

According to the letter, the bills include Dangerous Drugs Amendment Bill 2016, National Lottery Commission Bill 2016, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund 2016, and Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill 2016.

Saraki said the chamber would seek legal advice on the matter as it had to do with separation of power.

Recall that the acting President had assented to seven bills passed by the National Assembly last week.

Details later…

