PDP crisis: Sheriff to meet Obasanjo

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and members of his national working committee are planning to meet former President Olusegun Obasanjo, The Punch reports.

According to the National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo, they plan to meet with stakeholders in the party.

He said consultations were also planned with former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

Oladipo said, “We will meet former President Obasanjo. He is our leader and he is also a former president elected on the platform of our party.

“We have high respect for him as a person and the office he occupied. Don’t forget that he was also a former Chairman of our BoT.”

Speaking on the forced takeover of the party’s national secretariat on Friday, he said the constitution of the party put his office as the custodian of the secretariat, and not that of the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin,.

He said, “It is not right for the chairman of the BoT to claim that the keys were with him. The constitution of our party stipulates which office is the custodian of the national secretariat.

“How did the keys get to him? Assuming there was a crisis, why not keep the keys with the secretary of the illegal caretaker committee?

“But if he had reported to the police, then that is good. He should also tell the police what section of our party constitution gives him the power to keep the keys.”