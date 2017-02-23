Police deploy Special Forces to rescue kidnapped German archaeologists

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigerian police has deployed its special forces as it seeks to rescue two German archeologists, abducted in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Professor Peter Breunig and his colleague, Johannes Behringer were abducted by gunmen at Janjala area of Kagarko LG area of the state.

They were working in collaboration with National Commission for Museum and Monuments on the relics of NOK Culture in Nigeria in an excavation site at Janjala.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, the police said the special forces were already working with men of the Kaduna Police Command and locals.

The statement said, “The Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, concerned with the unfortunate incident of the kidnap on the 22nd February, 2017 at about 0855hrs of the two Germans archaeologists, working in collaboration with National Commission for Museum and Monuments on the relics of NOK Culture in Nigeria in an excavation site at Janjala area of Kagarko LGA of Kaduna, deployed Special Police Forces comprising the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), the Anti Kidnapping Unit, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Police Mobile Force, Police Surveillance Helicopters and Special Investigation Team on kidnapping and terrorism Cases under the Command of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations to Janjala Village under Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State to search and rescue the two Germans unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.

“The team is already on the ground working in synergy with the Kaduna State Police Command and the local indigenes of towns and surrounding villages where these German Archaeologists were kidnapped. Though the two (2) Germans archaeologists have Police officers attached to them for their protection at the NOK Archaeology Research Project Centre they did not go with the Policemen to the excavation site where they were kidnapped. Two (2) locals in the company of the Germans archaeologists were killed during the kidnap attack.

“The Special Forces and Police Investigators deployed are in contact with the colleagues of the victims and have provided additional security for their safety.

“In order to achieve prompt result, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department has also been mandated to coordinate the investigation aspect of the operations.

“The Nigeria Police Force while assuring all Nigerians and foreign Nationals in the country of their safety, the Force wishes to implore them to always request and obtain Police escort to protect them any time they are embarking on research, mining and related endeavours outside the towns and cities across the country.”

