Pres. Buhari meets with Service Chiefs before proceeding on annual leave

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Service Chiefs ahead of his trip to the United Kingdom for his annual leave.

In a statement via his personal Twitter account, Mr. President said he met with the security chiefs, as his administration tackles security issues across the country.

“Before leaving I met with the Security Chiefs. We will continue to work to fulfill our promise to confront all security challenges head-on,” he tweeted.

And work continues on our Econ Recovery & Growth Plan. Also, VP @ProfOsinbajo will be chairing the 2nd Presidential Business Forum,next week — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 19, 2017

