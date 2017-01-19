The News Blog

Pres. Buhari meets with Service Chiefs before proceeding on annual leave

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Service Chiefs ahead of his trip to the United Kingdom for his annual leave.

In a statement via his personal Twitter account, Mr. President said he met with the security chiefs, as his administration tackles security issues across the country.

“Before leaving I met with the Security Chiefs. We will continue to work to fulfill our promise to confront all security challenges head-on,” he tweeted.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Buhari sent troops to Gambia without approval – Senator

Buhari travels to UK for ‘short leave’, medical check-up

Nigerians don’t need counselling to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Fayose

Take advantage of Buhari’s peace attempts, Presidency tells N’Delta

Stop being insensitive to the grief of Nigerians, Ezekwesili to Buhari

SERAP urges Buhari to ensure payment of judges salaries

Why was there an airstrike if B’Haram has been defeated? – Fayose

IDPs bombing: Armed Forces will ensure it doesn’t occur again – Kyari

Bakassi seaport: Buhari, Ayade meet in Aso Rock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.