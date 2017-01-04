[The Presidential Blog] All the allegations leveled against President Buhari’s officers

One thing the pastors have obviously omitted in their 2017 prophecies is the fact that this is the year of pro-active participation in governance by citizens.

We led the way here when we prepared a must-do list for the President and we had even given him pointers earlier on how we’d like to be impressed this year. But one group that has upped the ante is the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC) whose executive director, Olanrewaju Suraju has written the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, listing all of the allegations leveled against all the top government officials accused of corruption.

The group has done this in furtherance of the President’s own December 16th directive to Abubakar Malami’s office to commence investigations into said allegations.’

According to Mr. Suraju, the CSNAC as a mark of its contribution to this process, “in addition to allegations against the Acting EFCC Chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation, listed below are some of the reported allegations of corruption and some of our reported petitions against officials of this government bordering on corruption, for your appropriate investigation and necessary action:

“RE: ABBA KYARI AND ABUSE OF OFFICE – This was a petition written and submitted to President Buhari on allegations of abuse of office for personal gains.

“He was alleged to have abused his membership of NNPC Board to influence the award of a contract to a highly-indebted company, Valiant Offshore Contractors Limited, against the recommendation of AMCON and at the expense of the country. He was also accused of interfering in EFCC investigation of a fraud involving Sahara Energy…”

Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff:

The groups wrote that there “was a petition submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, demanding investigation and prosecution of the Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai on allegations of false declaration of assets and ownership of properties in Dubai, against the code for public office holders. It was dated 17th July 2016.”

The group also demanded investigations into the following petitions:

“RE: INVESTIGATION OF MONEY LAUNDERING ALLEGATION AGAINST MINISTER OKECHUKWU ENELAMAH AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER, MTN –

“A petition dated 4th October 2016 and submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission calling for an investigation into the alleged involvement of Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah and some banks in the illegal repatriation of $13.92 billion out of Nigeria illegally by the telecommunication company MTN. Find attached a copy of the petition.

“COVER UP OF CORRUPT PRACTICES OF MR. MIKE OKIRO, CHAIRMAN OF POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION BY ICPC A joint petition authored by CSNAC and Network on Police Reform (NOPRIN) was dated 2nd September 2016 and submitted to the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption accusing the ICPC of failure to prosecute and sanction Mr. Mike Okiro for his investigated and confirmed criminal diversion of NGN 133 million public fund. Mr. Okiro was also investigated and found culpable of fraudulently obtaining NGN 4.6million for a phantom trip in 2013.”

“BUHARI’S MINISTER OF INTERIOR DAMBAZAU OWNS $3MILLION DOLLARS IN REAL ESTATE IN THE US, BILLIONS IN ABUJA –

“In a July 22, 2016, report by Saharareporters, the current Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman DAMBAZAU was accused of ownership of properties in the United States America and Federal Capital Territory with a worth beyond his possible savings as a retired military officer.

“The news medium provided documentary evidence of the properties and reports of its investigation into the allegation. You will recall that the name of Mr. Dambazau was allegedly removed from those indicted in the arms procurement corruption scandal.”

Mr. Olanrewaju ended by calling for an impartial and honourable investigation into these allegations by the office of the Attorney-General.

