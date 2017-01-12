The News Blog

Reps to debate safe haven for Gambia’s Jammeh in Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday said it would debate a motion seeking safety for outgoing Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh in Nigeria.

Sani Zoro, a lawmaker from Jigawa who moved the motion said Jammeh can come to rest and live in Nigeria if he accepts to relinquish power.

Zoro said this was part of measures to solve the crisis in the country.

The motion will be debated on Thursday.

Jammeh had lost the Dec. 1 election to opposition Adama Barrow but has vowed not to step down claiming there were errors in the results.

ECOWAS leaders, led by President Muhammadu Buhari have been mediating and trying to prevail on Jammeh to step down.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Gambian President Jammeh warns Buhari, others against interference

Jammeh appoints mediator to facilitate talks with Adama Barrow

Buhari’s Gambia visit shifted to Friday

Buhari to lead ECOWAS leaders to Gambia on Wednesday

Buhari, 3 other African leaders meet over Gambia

‘Gambian President, Jammeh hiring mercenaries after election defeat’

‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 4th of January

Nigeria will ensure Gambia’s political crisis is peacefully resolved – Onyeama

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.