Reps to debate safe haven for Gambia’s Jammeh in Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday said it would debate a motion seeking safety for outgoing Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh in Nigeria.

Sani Zoro, a lawmaker from Jigawa who moved the motion said Jammeh can come to rest and live in Nigeria if he accepts to relinquish power.

Zoro said this was part of measures to solve the crisis in the country.

The motion will be debated on Thursday.

Jammeh had lost the Dec. 1 election to opposition Adama Barrow but has vowed not to step down claiming there were errors in the results.

ECOWAS leaders, led by President Muhammadu Buhari have been mediating and trying to prevail on Jammeh to step down.

