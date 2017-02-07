Senate acknowledge receipt of Buhari’s letter to extend UK vacation

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed that it has received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the extension of his 10-day vacation in UK.

Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja.

He however said the President did not specify when he would be back.

“You will recall that we received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari before suspending plenary to attend to the budget.

“In the letter dated Jan.18, he informed the senate that he was proceeding on a 10-day vacation and for medical checkup.

“He also stated very clearly that in his absence, the Vice President will be in charge of the affairs of the country.“We are also in receipt of a second letter informing us that he is extending his vacation because in the course of the routine checkup, his doctors recommended more checkups,“ he said.

Sabi said the Senate will deliberate on the letter when it resumes on February 21.

He also assured Nigerians that the senate was not relenting in helping the executive to boost the nation’s economy.

