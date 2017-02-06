‘Senate has received Buhari’s letter’

The Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, has confirmed the transmission of the letter from the Presidency to the leadership of the National Assembly, The Punch reports.

Olaniyonu however refused to disclose the content of the letter.

“I can confirm to you that a letter has been transmitted from the Presidency to the Senate,” he said.

A source at the Office of the President of the Senate, who spoke on condition of anonymity said Saraki was yet to receive the letter in person.

He said, “I’ve been able to confirm that the letter had been transmitted to the Senate. Saraki has been informed about it but he has not collected it, maybe because he is currently out of town.”

Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, declined to speak on whether the lawmakers would suspend their current recess to consider Buhari’s letter.

Abdullahi said he would not speak on the matter without having all the details.

On Sunday, President Buhari sent a letter to the National Assembly requesting an extension of his vacation so he could get his test results from his doctors.

