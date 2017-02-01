Senate requests BVNs of firms linked to Babachir Lawal

The Senate has requested Bank Verification Numbers of companies allegedly owned by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal as it continues its investigation into contracts on the rehabilitation of the Internally Displaced Persons.

Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East which has the responsibility of investigating alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the IDPs may also re-invite Lawal for questioning, it was also learnt on Tuesday.

A source said the committee does not want to rely on only statements of account of the companies.

The source said, “Apart from the statements of accounts submitted to us during the investigative hearings, we have also requested for the Bank Verification Numbers of the companies to authenticate the details of transactions provided to us and for us to know the operators of the accounts.”

The companies under investigation are Rholavision Engineering Limited, Josmond Technology Limited, Medina International Global Limited, Muby Ventures Nigeria Limited and JMT.

The source also said the contractors engaged for various projects on the rehabilitation of the IDPs would also be summoned by the panel.

The committee’s interim report had indicted Lawal and had called for his sack.

They also called on security and anti-graft agencies to arrest and prosecute Lawal, who is overseeing the presidential initiative, for allegedly owning one of the companies awarded contracts in the rehabilitation of the North-East.

The Presidency has however claimed that Lawal has not been given a fair hearing by the Senate.

