“They want to cripple my state…” | Gov. Fayose cries out

Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose Tuesday accused the Federal Government of planning to cripple the state.

The governor, stated this via his Twitter account, saying Ekiti was the only state that did not receive budget support fund in January.

“Out of the 36 States in Nigeria, Ekiti is the only state that did not receive budget support fund last month. They want to cripple my state,” he said.

