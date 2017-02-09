The Thread: Dogara gets flak from Nigerians for his latest tale

We got another call from the President. Yaaay! Well, not us exactly. Dogara did, actually.

And to be clear, Dogara’s call preceded Saraki’s call, even if the latter has superior standing to the former. Also, Buhari was the one who called Dogara, but with Saraki, he did not say. So really, Dogara has more bragging rights.

- Advertisement -



Take it away, sir.

@MBuhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians/ — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017

He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he's resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves/ — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 9, 2017

Awwww.

Come on, guys, a call to Dogara, Saraki, Osinbajo is a call to all of us Nigerians.

Not for these ones below, sha. Because bad belle is the new normal.

See below:

Tales by Moonlight

@YakubDogara @MBuhari why are u people hiding what we already know? — H.N. Felix (@felixomor2) February 9, 2017

We nko?

@YakubDogara why can't @MBuhari talk to Nigerians, is it fair that he has ignored tax payers who are payn his medical bills? There's God ooo — Chib Chib (@chib_obobo) February 9, 2017

Whose pains again?

@YakubDogara he is on vacation with our money and he said he is feeling our pains, he's feeling the pains of his sickness — Ofili k c (@AblemasterC) February 9, 2017

@YakubDogara hahahhahahah…when did you start telling Nigerians the details of your private conversation with @MBuhari ? Hmmmmmmmmm… — RexConsult (@RexUchendu) February 9, 2017

Is he, though?

@YakubDogara @MBuhari This is all "Talk Shop". If PMB truly wants to change things, let him start by reversing fuel prices first. — Emmanuel (@forwales) February 9, 2017

@YakubDogara if so, why didn't Mr president spend the vacation on one of Nigeria tourists centres,must you people lie — Ofili k c (@AblemasterC) February 9, 2017

@YakubDogara @NGRPresident pls help the nation called Nigeria with accurate policies and not accurate politics — Otunba Alex (@otunba_alex) February 9, 2017

@YakubDogara pls lead by example and cut down on your own allowances. Which sacrifice are members of Nass doing in this recession — aminu aliyu maigas (@aminu_aliyu) February 9, 2017

Details, please

@YakubDogara Did he tell you when he will be coming back?? — Femi Opadiji (@Fem_diji) February 9, 2017

Eyes peeled

@chib_obobo @YakubDogara @MBuhari lol. Saraki called him. He called Dogara. When they're done calling each other, let him come back!We wait. — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@tksilicon) February 9, 2017

Who’s next?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments