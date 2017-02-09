The Thread: Nigerians are unimpressed with Bukola Saraki’s late night broadcast

Bukola Saraki, the Senate President joins the growing list of people who claim they have spoken with the president. We say ‘claim’ because we only have their words- or tweets – as proof. Femi Adesina had stated the president had not been hospitalised.

Lai Mohammed and VP, Osinbajo both said the president is ‘hale and hearty‘ President Buhari’s sister asked Nigerians to pray for him and now Saraki.

Why the pertinent requests for prayers if the president is simply on vacation? What’s with the closed door policy on the health status of the president? And why are different people saying conflicting things? These are some of the contemplations on the hearts of Nigerians.

Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.

He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 8, 2017

@bukolasaraki You have joined them abi? So the @NGRPresident is fine & can not address the nation via Twitter live or even Facebook live ehn — Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo (@Mr_Wizzo) February 8, 2017

those who are relieved

@bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari so so glad to hear this long live the president long live Nigeria and thanks sir for this — Amina Gamawa (@amina_sule) February 8, 2017

@bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari Alhamdulillah happy to see this post wallahi. It really made my day. May Allah give you Shifa my Baba — Faima Kawu (@Zaharakawu) February 8, 2017

@bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari it's comforting to know our president is not in danger — Asabe Ibrahim (@Asabe88) February 8, 2017

suspicious

Can you at least tweet voice recording of your discussion with him. @bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari — Aunti mi (@doyinmojisola) February 8, 2017

@bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari yinmu.. It's like he has selective communication skills abi? He dey select who to address — Kanyinsola Abayomi-A (@kanyinsweetiepp) February 8, 2017

@FemiAkinsola I guess him @bukolasaraki also spoke to @NGRPresident in London but just people around him.. they should Kontinue. — Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo (@Mr_Wizzo) February 8, 2017

@bukolasaraki sir, I swear this is a big fat lie. Lie from the pit of hell. Stop doing like dis nau. 😬 @NGRPresident @MBuhari — sunny bridge (@sunnywinehousse) February 8, 2017

@bukolasaraki With all due respect sir, why is it only a special few that can speak 2 or hear 4rm Mr. President? Thought he was Pres. 4 all — Edos (@d_height) February 8, 2017

@bukolasaraki @adeyanjudeji @NGRPresident @MBuhari we all know bubu isn't in a packageable state, nobody can save a lost cause — Zain Ameen (@zinadabo) February 8, 2017

Questions

Bants

Open to all options

@bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari Even WhatsApp now does video call, all we want is a speech from our dear president. — Debola (@atinukekanye) February 9, 2017

About that…

Strange, innit?

@bukolasaraki funny how he's yet delaying is arrival if he can stay this late to pick/make annoying phone calls — high-per-tension (@deeonekings) February 8, 2017

@bukolasaraki

Are you telling Nigerians the truth…? Truth is like air. we can't cover it…it'll always find its way out of the closet — ujala O. Peter (@ujala_peter) February 8, 2017

Gbam!

