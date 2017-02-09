The Thread: Nigerians are unimpressed with Bukola Saraki’s late night broadcast

Bukola Saraki, the Senate President joins the growing list of people who claim they have spoken with the president. We say ‘claim’ because we only have their words- or tweets – as proof.  Femi Adesina had stated the president had not been hospitalised.

Lai Mohammed and VP, Osinbajo both said the president is ‘hale and hearty‘ President Buhari’s sister asked Nigerians to pray for him and now Saraki.

Why the pertinent requests for prayers if the president is simply on vacation? What’s with the closed door policy on the health status of the president? And why are different people saying conflicting things? These are some of the contemplations on the hearts of Nigerians.

See more below:

those who are relieved

suspicious

Questions

Bants

Open to all options

About that…

Strange, innit?

Gbam!

