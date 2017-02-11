The Thread: How do Nigerians feel about Kenyans winning the Lagos City Marathon yet again?

Kenyans and Ethiopians dominated at the Lagos City Marathon today. Abraham Kiptum of Kenya won the race today, as he did last year. This is the second time the Lagos state has held this event. And against Twitter Nigeria’s wise advice, the state government went ahead to invite the masters of long distance races in Africa. So as foretold by the gods, these foreigners picked up all the wins.

These are the reactions from Nigerians:

My ifa just told me dat d KENYANS r also using Voodoo.

Pls don't invite them nxt yr cos their deties are not like ours that eat sharwama. — Soliu Ibrahim (@Spororon) February 11, 2017

want to stop Kenyans from winning our runs like Lagos City Marathon? relocate it to zaria, Maiduguri or Kano, see how of them'll show up 😂😂 — umaru yaradua group (@Yaraduagroup) February 11, 2017

After 42km of serious running…they got vitamin C enriched oranges and Kenyans got all the prize money 😂😂#RunLagos pic.twitter.com/OEcELUNt3h — Simon Lee Kinai (@Simonkinai) February 11, 2017

Kenyans took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at the Marathon, what happened to all those people always jogging on the ikoyi bridge ? — Anderson (@LazyWrita) February 11, 2017

If Nigerians are starting the marathon from Lagos, the participating Kenyans should be starting from Ibadan. Let the race be even — Anderson (@LazyWrita) February 11, 2017

These Kenyans should have a different route. Like Lagos to Ibadan. Stadium to Ikoyi should be for Nigerians. — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) February 11, 2017

Now I'm praying hard that Kenyans don't run for presidency in Nigeria cus they will win 1st 2nd 3rd terms #RunLagos — Johnny 'kabas Ufok (@Realkabas) February 11, 2017

Why would they even invite Kenyans to run in our own marathon . It's no longer a competition na 😒😒#RunLagos — ©Ajao [Tωittain] (@deoluajao) February 11, 2017

I wonder…

