The Thread: This is why Igbos are angry about Operation Python Dance

“250 Army Road blocks across a five-state geopolitical zone; Over 49 Customs Road blocks across same region; Over 700 Police Road blocks within the same region”, this is what Christmas looks like to the Igbo man returning home for the holidays.

An internationally adjudged MOST PEACEFUL part of Nigeria, South East, is flooded with soldiers. @MBuhari hate Igbos, Igbos don't care. — IgboHistory (@igbohistory) December 24, 2016

You can't find a single checkpoint in the most violent region in Nigeria, the Northeast, who says Igbos always play the victim card again? — IgboHistory (@igbohistory) December 24, 2016

Why #OperationPython to begin with? Simple, @MBuhari is bent on oppressing, suppressing, intimidating and killing of Igbos. @Amaka_Ekwo — IgboHistory (@igbohistory) December 24, 2016

With all this intimidation, suppression and slaughtering of Igbos by @MBuhari government you'd ask yourself, where are the Igbo elite? — IgboHistory (@igbohistory) December 24, 2016

If the soldiers deployed to the South East & the checkpoints everywhere is for protection, why are the roads to Northern region free? #Igbos — IgboHistory (@igbohistory) December 24, 2016

You Igbo people stop feeling like you're victims eh. Your fathers and grandfathers survived on £2.00 . They built empires eh. — Mallam Battycash (@Batarhe) December 24, 2016

Where are those Hausa-Fulani and Yoruba idiots that said Igbos like playing the victim card, how many soldiers are deployed to your region? — IgboHistory (@igbohistory) December 24, 2016

Awolowo is The Godfather of betrayal.. We lost our fight for Biafra because of iz greed to become finance commissioner.. God will punish him — Uncle Chuma (@Chu_moni) December 24, 2016

Ojukwu released Awolowo from prison and had a deal with him, only for him 2 go back to Lagos and join forces with Gowon and betrayed d igbos — Uncle Chuma (@Chu_moni) December 24, 2016

After d civil war, igbos were giving just £2 by the Gowon govt even if u had £100k in ur acct before the war..Look the injustice is too much — Uncle Chuma (@Chu_moni) December 24, 2016

Through hard work and dedication, We turned £2 into billions of pounds today.. God must be an Igbo man 😄 — Uncle Chuma (@Chu_moni) December 24, 2016

I'm as anti-Biafra as can be, which is why I am angry that this administration is boosting the acceptability of the secessionist narrative. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) December 24, 2016

The lack of knowledge of history has spurred a lot of stupid comments here. Nigeria didn't start in 1999. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) December 24, 2016

You think you are smart? Nigeria is not working for you too. 2% of Nigerians control 90% of the bank deposits. You are a victim too. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) December 24, 2016

#ThisIsNotMyNigeria! I want a new one! #ThisCountryNaOjoro! Make we correct and equalise. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) December 24, 2016

We need to come together and tell the 2% tossers we've had enough. We need to remind their armed lackeys that they are 98%ers too. https://t.co/Pyi5Noa0S2 — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) December 24, 2016

