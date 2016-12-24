The Thread: This is why Igbos are angry about Operation Python Dance

“250 Army Road blocks across a five-state geopolitical zone; Over 49 Customs Road blocks across same region; Over 700 Police Road blocks within the same region”, this is what Christmas looks like to the Igbo man returning home for the holidays.

Hmmmm.

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Loading...