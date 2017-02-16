The Thread: Just how badly do Nigerian CEOs exploit their employees?

We are still on the bad business practices Nigerian CEOs adopt because there of mass unemployment and hardly any working regulatory bodies that speak for employees.
See @idomagirl’s two cents below:
No one is saying people shouldn't intern, the topic here is EXPLOITATION & Poor Employment Practices.
— Idomagirl (@idomagirl) February 16, 2017
av. Nigerian thinks that a person must work like a slave first before something good can come out
Then this "I suffered you must suffer too"
— Idomagirl (@idomagirl) February 16, 2017
There's so much I can say on this – from personal experience to theoretical knowledge – but I'll end here.
— Idomagirl (@idomagirl) February 16, 2017
Maybe things won't change until unemployment reduces.
As long as there are masses of unemployed & underemployed – it will persist.
— Idomagirl (@idomagirl) February 16, 2017
Reactions
The arrogance of many startup CEOs in Nigeria overflows like Admiralty Way on rainy days. Many. https://t.co/DaoeAZ1rBF
— Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) February 16, 2017
When CEOs do threads about unemployable graduates. Everybody dey RT. No complaints. Small you're rude, people are shaking. Huhuhu
— Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 16, 2017
Last year I took a very low paying job for my experience. Very low. Money no dey. But I had a great time. They treated me like a person
— Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 16, 2017
Is that fair? The money you're paying can they live in a proper neat environment and when they have malaria you'll come and badmouth them
— Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 16, 2017
@UPNEPA See, just leave this matter. Worst is most of them actually were able to stand on their feet cause they worked for others and…
— The K9 Expert (@Cerebralle) February 16, 2017
@UPNEPA …and were treated much better than the crap they are serving now.
— The K9 Expert (@Cerebralle) February 16, 2017
*Sigh*
