The Thread: Kemen was not the only sexual predator in the #BBNaija house

Ekemini Ekerette, aka Kemen has been disqualified from the Big Brother Nigeria game for groping TBoss while she was asleep.
Reactions are mixed: some hail #BBNaija for their decisive action; others wonder why Debbie Rise isn’t getting the same treatment.
What's this? Small sexual harassment? It's not enough to look into like Kemen's own?#BBNaija @PayPorte @BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Ur9jKjSaGw
I was actually waiting for something like this to happen to a guy and see what you guys will do. Shameful @BBNaija @PayPorte #BBNaija
Shout out to all the females that think what Debbie did is bad and needs to go too #BBNaija 🙌🙌
@I_pissVodka @PayPorte @BBNaija Debbie should also be disqualified😒 This was terrible and is sexual assault. Simple. There was no coonsent😒
@I_pissVodka @PayPorte @BBNaija haba uncle kiss and groping the privates are different things now. i am not saying debbie was right oh.
Nigerians are watching you, Big brother.
