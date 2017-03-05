The Thread: Kemen was not the only sexual predator in the #BBNaija house

Ekemini Ekerette, aka Kemen has been disqualified from the Big Brother Nigeria game for groping TBoss while she was asleep.

Reactions are mixed: some hail #BBNaija for their decisive action; others wonder why Debbie Rise isn’t getting the same treatment.

Do see below:

I was actually waiting for something like this to happen to a guy and see what you guys will do. Shameful @BBNaija @PayPorte #BBNaija — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) March 5, 2017

Shout out to all the females that think what Debbie did is bad and needs to go too #BBNaija 🙌🙌 — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) March 5, 2017

@I_pissVodka @PayPorte @BBNaija Debbie should also be disqualified😒 This was terrible and is sexual assault. Simple. There was no coonsent😒 — Onyinyechi N. Iwuoha (@onyi_nwanna) March 5, 2017

@I_pissVodka @PayPorte @BBNaija haba uncle kiss and groping the privates are different things now. i am not saying debbie was right oh. — Alexandra Hul. (@alexandrahul) March 5, 2017

Nigerians are watching you, Big brother.