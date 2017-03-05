The Thread: Kemen was not the only sexual predator in the #BBNaija house

Ekemini Ekerette, aka Kemen has been disqualified from the Big Brother Nigeria game for groping TBoss while she was asleep.

Reactions are mixed: some hail #BBNaija for their decisive action; others wonder why Debbie Rise isn’t getting the same treatment.

Do see below:

Nigerians are watching you, Big brother.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“I had no idea” | T-Boss tells her own side of the #BBNaija debacle (WATCH)

The Thread: Here’s how Kemen can save himself | #BBNaija

Thought Experiment: What if Keme’s eviction from #BBNaija is the proof we need that feminism is slowly becoming patriarchy?

Loading...
Loading...