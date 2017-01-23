Tracker: Efe is the first Head of House, Gifty’s confusing accent + other highlights from #BBNaija

Today is the official day 1 at the Big Brother Naija House and the biggest highlight was the emergence of everybody’s (well, almost everybody) favourite contestant as the first Head of House. After a series of tasks and stiff competition between the 12 housemates, Efe won the coveted crown and has to wear the entire ensemble plus carry a staff of office while he addresses the other housemates *talk about kinging. He’s the Warri boy in the House and as they say “Warri no dey carry last”, so we hope he won’t let his tribe down.

And we’re not the only ones who love Efe…

All the housemates love Efe. #BBNaija — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 23, 2017

But Soma has his eyes on that crown too and he made that known in the diary room today…meanwhile, he has been getting some attention from the ladies and you can’t blame them, dude is sorta cute. Will he focus on the women or on becoming Head of House next week?

Something else has got some of the housemates and viewers talking too and it’s the case of the accents. From the first few hours of the show, Tboss had us confused with her accent as it was hard to tell where it’s from, now it’s Gifty who’s showing off her own accent-forming skills.

See what someone had to say:

Gifty has like 48 accents, the accents shuffles with every breath intake .. Tiri gbosa 4 you gifty #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Pw1YHh7YlM — NORIS (@iam_NORIS) January 23, 2017

They came in with all the accents and everything .. Just a day and the accent subscription haff expired #BBNaija — DANNYMIX-HOTFM98.3 (@Iamdjdannymix) January 23, 2017

LOL! We’ll be here to see how well she can keep up.

Beside all that drama, we totally like how some of the housemates are uniquely talented and are keeping their fellow housemates engaged with their talents. ThinTallTony has had the housemates partake in choreography sessions while the chef, Miyonse made breakfast for the house.

Talking about Miyonse, he had some moments with Gifty and Tboss and seems to be the other ladies’ man in the house right now, after Soma.

But someone may be in trouble and that’s Marvis, she failed the first secret task given to her by big brother, but has till fitness session in the morning to decide whether to do as instructed. Many viewers think she will be the first to leave but the show prides on surprising its audience so we wait.

Till tomorrow again when we bring you more highlights, #SeeGobbe.

Who will you be voting for, by the way?

