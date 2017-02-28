Troops kill 18 Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe

by Azeez Adeniyi

Troops have killed no fewer than 18 Boko Haram terrorists after they invaded Kumuya village in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, Punch reports.

It was learnt that the insurgents were in search of food when they were engaged in a gun battle by troops.

It was gathered that a community leader alerted the army when the terrorists swooped on the community.

The source said, “There was a call from the community that the terrorists were around the area to unleash mayhem, including ransacking people’s houses for food. The information was so accurate because when the troops got to the location, the Boko Haram members were taken out. Eighteen of them were killed.

“The Boko Haram members are hungry and they are coming to some remote villages to attack residents and to look for food. But this time in Kumuya village, luck ran out on them and they were killed by the troops.”

Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, also confirmed the clash.

He urged Nigerians to always give accurate information to the army.

He said, “The killing of the Boko Haram insurgents in Kumuya is true. We want people to always give the military timely and accurate information so that we can continue to maintain peace and security.

“All efforts are now geared towards reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation of the communities displaced by the sect.”