Trump sacks Attorney General for defying executive order on immigration

US President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney general, Sally Yates after she questioned his immigration ban.

Yates had ordered justice department lawyers not to enforce the president’s executive order.

Yates who was appointed by former President Barack Obama in a letter said she was not convinced that the order was lawful.

“As long as I am the acting attorney general, the department of justice will not present arguments in defence of the Executive Order,” she said.

The White House in a statement said Yates “betrayed” the department.

The White House announced, “President Trump relieved Ms Yates of her duties.”

She had “betrayed the department of justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States”, a statement from the press secretary said.

Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, replaced her as acting attorney general.

He has directed the department to enforce Trump’s order.

