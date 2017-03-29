UPDATED: Senate summons Prof. Itse Sagay for his comments over delayed RECs confirmation

The Senate has summoned the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on anti-corruption, Professor Itse Sagay.

Sagay had made a comment about a decision by the Senate to suspend the confirmation of nominees of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senate made the decision due to the insistence of the President to leave Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman of the EFCC, despite rejecting his nomination.

Sagay had described the decision as childish and irresponsible.

He had also stated that the Senate will regret its decision.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has asked Sagay to appear before the committee on Ethics and privileges.

