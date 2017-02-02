#WAFBEC2017: Despite attacks, Christians must practice love

Day 7 of the West African Faith Believers’ Convention (WAFBEC) was power packed as six speakers taught in eight sessions.

Worshippers were encouraged to live by faith and on how to experience God’s awesome Grace in their lives.

Senior pastor of Global Harvest Church, Rev. Victor Adeyemi in his message entitled “Standing tall in difficult times” urged Christians not to lose hope.

Adeyemi, who cited the challenges Christians in Northern Nigeria are facing through persecution urged the Body of Christ not to lose faith.

Speaking further, he said believers should portray love and be ready to die for the cause of the kingdom.

Adeyemi said God did not bless the Church in Nigeria to consume it on lust, but to take the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the nations.

