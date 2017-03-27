We have authentic records to prove that Dino couldn’t have graduated – Sowore insists

by Dolapo Adelana

Omoyele Sowore, publisher of online news medium, Sahara Reporters has insisted that records prove that Senator Dino Melaye did not graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Sowore said this on Monday via his Facebook page while reacting to the statement made earlier this afternoon by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ibrahim Garba.

The VC had said due to available records the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district graduated from the university with a third class.

But Sowore said Melaye could not have graduated because he did not fulfill some core course requirements.

Read his full statement below:

Folks: Let me quickly react to the farcical and highly tactical and well-choreographed declaration by the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba while he was appearing before the Nigerian Senate earlier today. Prof. Garba claimed that Senator Dino Melaye “graduated” according to “available records.”

We knew and tweeted since last week that the VC rushed to the Geography Department to ask for records, and when he was told that the full records of the Department could not sustain a public claim that Melaye graduated, he cherry picked the 400 Level “3rd Semester” results.

In that results (record), Dino (formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye) and his former HOD David Okoro Ogbonna connived to get him graduated (discharged) after “clearing” carry overs courses he never wrote. Those were Mr. VC’s “available records” to make his declaration before the Nigerian Senate today. However, the authentic records in our possession shows that Melaye couldn’t have graduated, he did not fulfill some core course requirements of which, for example, “Geog 307 (Long Field Trip)” handled by one Dr. Bello had to be met. I studied Geography and Planning at UNILAG, it was a compulsory course, and my colleagues and I did ours in Benue State. Daniel Jonah Melaye never fulfilled this core requirement, and further, several other carryovers were directly fixed for him by Ogbonna and some unscrupulous lecturers. What the crooked Nigerian Senate want our citizens to celebrate today is that it is appropriate to cheat, lie and bully public resolve with dishonest and concocted parliamentary processes. What is in the public domain today is that “Dino” claimed he acquired 8 degrees including from Harvard and London School Economics. Those claims have been knocked off forever, as for the rest of his crooked degrees, the search for the truth continues until “moral philosophy” is attained.

Thank you!