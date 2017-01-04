‘The Nigerian Army deceived us…’ – Soldiers (WATCH)

Soldiers deployed to fight the war against the Boko Haram terrorists have given some reasons why they went on rampage in the Sambisa Forest.

In a video released on Wednesday by online news medium Premium Times, one of the soldiers who was given the opportunity to speak by a superior officer said they have been deceived many times by the Army.

He said most times they were not told how long they would spend at a particular location, adding that majority of the vehicles in their possession were in bad shape.

