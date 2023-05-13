15 Shows Netflix Had No Business Cancelling!

Lights, camera, heartbreak!

Picture this: you’re knee-deep in a thrilling storyline, your favorite characters have become familiar faces on your screen, and then, without warning, the fateful words hit you like a plot twist gone wrong: ‘This show has been cancelled.’

Netflix, the streaming juggernaut that constantly keeps us on the edge of our seats, has had its fair share of ruthless cancellations. In this bittersweet ode to untapped potential and unrealized greatness, we pay homage to the fifteen shows that left us shouting, ‘Netflix, you had no business cancelling these gems!’

Sense 8

Imagine a tapestry of interconnected souls, bound not by physical proximity but by an ethereal link that transcends space and time. Sense8, the brainchild of visionary creators The Wachowskis and the masterful storyteller J. Michael Straczynski, wove a spellbinding narrative that shattered boundaries and celebrated the beauty of diversity.

Netflix, however, seemed blind to the sheer brilliance of this groundbreaking series, abruptly pulling the plug after its gripping second-season cliffhanger. As fans rallied in a valiant battle to save their beloved show, petitions, hashtags, and phone calls reverberated through the digital realm. While a final hurrah in the form of a feature-length finale was granted, the story of Sense8 deserved so much more than a premature conclusion.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Led by the talented Kiernan Shipka as the titular character, this coming-of-age series unraveled the journey of Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch, half-mortal grappling with her supernatural heritage and the ominous forces that lurked within her town. With a stellar ensemble including Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, and Miranda Otto, the show delved into themes of protection, friendship, and the battle against the encroaching darkness.

However, despite its loyal following and critical acclaim, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina met an untimely end. While showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa expressed gratitude for the incredible journey and the talented team involved, Netflix remained silent on the reasons behind its cancellation.

Sex/Life

This Netflix series delved into the life of a suburban mother of two, as she navigated the collision between her wild past and her married present. With a fantasy-charged narrative that left viewers captivated, Sex/Life soared to blockbuster status in its first season.

However, the winds of change soon blew, as Netflix’s internal viewing numbers plummeted by 45% during the second season. Not only did the decline in viewership contribute to the uncertainty surrounding Season 3, but the show’s star Sarah Shahi’s expressed disappointment in the plot and her subsequent booking of a role on a network drama added further complications.

Raising Dion

This Netflix series followed the journey of a resilient woman raising her son alone after the tragic loss of her husband, only to discover that her little boy possesses supernatural powers beyond imagination. Together, they navigate the challenges of protecting his gifts from a world that may not understand or accept him.

With each episode, Raising Dion captured the hearts of viewers, rising to popularity and even securing a spot on the coveted Netflix Top 10 during its second season. However, despite its evident success, Netflix chose to remain silent on the reasons behind its cancellation.

Glow

In the colorful world of spandex, piledrivers, and larger-than-life personalities, a group of fierce women donned their boots and climbed into the wrestling ring to create magic. GLOW, the beloved series chronicling the captivating journey of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, captured our hearts with its stellar ensemble, uproarious moments, and infectious soundtrack that made us want to dance down the aisle.

Netflix seemed to have a winner on their hands, with plans for a fourth season to gracefully bring the curtain down on this enchanting show. But then, in a move that felt like a devastating body slam, the company abruptly halted production during the pandemic, leaving avid viewers reeling.

Partner Track

Led by the talented Arden Cho, this Netflix series delved into the challenges faced by a woman navigating the predominantly male landscape of her firm. With determination and resilience, she sought to break barriers and prove her worth. However, despite its important message and commendable performances, Partner Track quietly faded away, leaving viewers with lingering questions.

Netflix’s decision to cancel the show was met with silence, only compounded by the revelation that the series failed to gather significant viewership according to the streaming giant’s own figures.

The Society

In a world turned upside down, where an enigmatic disappearance thrusts a group of teenagers into an eerily empty replica of their hometown, The Society emerged as a beacon of diversity and gripping storytelling. With a Season 2 renewal initially announced, fans eagerly awaited the next chapter of this enthralling post-apocalyptic saga. But alas, fate had other plans, and the cancelation bombshell dropped like a bitter pill to swallow.

Cursed

Cursed emerged as a captivating reimagining of Arthurian legends. Led by the talented Katherine Langford, who breathed life into the young sorceress Nimue, this Netflix series weaved a spellbinding tale of destiny, courage, and the enduring power of myth. As Nimue embarked on a perilous journey to save her people, she found an unlikely ally in the charming mercenary Arthur. Together, they ventured through treacherous landscapes, encountering legendary figures and dark forces that sought to challenge their mission.

No specific reason was given for the cancellation by Netflix.

Uncoupled

Uncoupled serenaded audiences with the tale of a gay man stepping back into the vibrant world of dating. This heartfelt Netflix series embraced the complexities of love, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness at a pivotal stage in life. As our forties-something protagonist embarked on his journey, navigating the nuances of modern romance, viewers were invited to join him in the delicate dance of second chances.

However, despite the relatable premise and its resonation with many, Netflix chose to remain silent on the reasons behind its cancellation. While critical acclaim eluded the show, and it may not have made significant waves in Netflix’s self-reported ratings, its untimely departure left fans yearning for more.

The Order

College life, a time of self-discovery, academic pursuits, and wild adventures, can be an enchanting backdrop for storytelling. Netflix’s The Order took this familiar setting and plunged it into a realm of magic, mystery, and mayhem, creating a captivating blend of supernatural intrigue.

However, just as the stakes were escalating and fans were eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this spellbinding series, the cruel hand of fate intervened. In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Order fell victim to the streaming giant’s inscrutable cancellation decisions. The college walls that once echoed with incantations and secrets were abruptly silenced, leaving viewers bereft of closure.

Teenage Bounty Hunters

In a world where teenage hijinks meet the adrenaline-pumping world of bounty hunting, Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters embarked on a wild and uproarious journey. This audacious comedy-drama revolved around twin sisters who stumbled upon an unconventional way to fix their father’s truck: by becoming secret bounty hunters.

With its mix of side-splitting humor, campy charm, and a dash of sibling dynamics, the show quickly won over audiences, leaving them hungry for more. Expectations were high as views soared and critics showered praise upon this delightful gem. Netflix dashed hopes and dreams by abruptly canceling the show after its first season.

Iron Fist

Marvel’s Iron Fist, a gripping drama that entwined martial arts mastery, familial legacies, and corporate intrigue, captivated audiences with its enigmatic protagonist’s quest for identity and purpose. Portrayed by the talented Finn Jones, Danny Rand’s journey from a mysterious plane accident survivor to a warrior trained in the legendary city of K’un-Lun held immense promise.

Accompanied by a stellar ensemble featuring Jessica Henwick, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, and Alice Eve, Iron Fist blended action, drama, and Marvel’s trademark mysticism into a compelling narrative. However, despite the potential for further exploration and growth, Netflix decided to end this heroic tale prematurely.

October Faction

In the eerie realms where monsters lurk and family secrets unravel, October Faction cast a spell on viewers with its chilling tale of the Allen family. Led by the formidable monster-hunting duo, Fred and Dolores Allen, portrayed by J.C. MacKenzie and Tamara Taylor, this Netflix series delved into a world where the line between humans and creatures blurred. As the family returned to their ancestral hometown, a haunting past resurfaced, forcing them to confront demons both literal and metaphorical.

With a talented ensemble including Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku, and Maxim Roy, October Faction wove a web of mystery and supernatural intrigue. Yet, despite its growing fan base, Netflix remained tight-lipped about its decision to cancel the show, leaving audiences in the dark.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

This Netflix series, akin to a provocative, blood-soaked homage to Harry Potter, unveiled the story of a young protagonist who discovers his hidden lineage as the son of a witch. Torn between the forces of good and evil, he grapples with his own destiny while navigating a treacherous world full of deceit and betrayal.

However, despite its bewitching premise and late name change to ‘Half Bad’, Netflix opted to keep its reasons for cancellation veiled in secrecy.

Warrior Nun

Warrior Nun emerged as a thrilling saga of redemption and empowerment. A former paralyzed woman, reborn as the formidable Warrior Nun, embarks on a crusade against otherworldly demons, using her superhuman abilities to protect the world she once knew.

With a promising debut in Season 1 and a solid follow-up in Season 2, the show garnered attention and even secured a spot in Netflix’s self-proclaimed top ten. However, despite the initial success and a passionate fan campaign, Warrior Nun met an unexpected demise. While no specific reason was given, speculations of homophobia linger in the shadows, adding another layer of intrigue to its sudden cancellation.