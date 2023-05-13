Overcoming Inflation’s Assault on Delayed Gratification

Inflation is the nemesis of delayed gratification.

It’s a phrase that holds true in many contexts, but perhaps nowhere is it more evident than in the current economic landscape of Nigeria.

While the global trend shows a deceleration in inflation rates, Nigeria is experiencing a sharp divergence with its consumer price index (CPI) continuing to rise. This persistent inflationary pressure poses a significant challenge to delayed gratification, making it increasingly difficult for individuals to save and plan for the future.

Inflation, simply put, erodes the purchasing power of money over time. When prices rise, the same amount of money buys fewer goods and services. This makes it harder for individuals to save and invest in long-term goals, as their hard-earned money loses value rapidly. For instance, let’s consider the impact of inflation on savings. If you diligently save money for a few years with the intention of purchasing a car or a house, the rising prices caused by inflation may render your savings inadequate. The cost of the desired item may have increased significantly, making it unattainable without additional funds or resorting to credit.

Nigeria’s current inflation crisis is primarily driven by the soaring prices of food, which accounts for about 50 percent of the consumption basket. Food inflation has consistently outpaced core inflation, leaving Nigerians struggling to afford basic necessities. This situation further amplifies the challenges of delayed gratification. Imagine working hard, trying to save money for a dream vacation, only to find that the rising food prices eat away a significant portion of your income, leaving little room for discretionary spending.

The cycle of inflation becomes a vicious circle that hampers long-term planning. As prices continue to rise, individuals are forced to allocate more of their income towards basic needs, leaving little to invest or save for the future. This lack of savings then limits opportunities for investments or entrepreneurial ventures that could potentially yield higher returns. In essence, inflation traps individuals in a constant struggle to keep up with the rising cost of living, hindering their ability to delay gratification and work towards achieving their goals.

While Nigeria grapples with persistently high inflation rates, other countries are experiencing a different trajectory. In the United States, for example, inflation has been relatively tame, with the slowest rise seen in two years. This indicates a more favorable environment for delayed gratification, as individuals can plan and save for the future with more confidence. Even in Ghana, inflation has been trending downward, providing some relief to its citizens after a period of significant inflationary pressures.

Globally, the inflation outlook is also showing signs of improvement, with projections indicating a gradual decline. However, Nigeria’s inflationary pressure remains stubbornly high, hovering above 20 percent for the past eight years. While authorities have attributed this inflationary trend to the crisis in Europe and global price fluctuations, it is clear that domestic factors, such as food price volatility, play a significant role in exacerbating the situation.

So, what can be done to mitigate the impact of inflation on delayed gratification? Firstly, policymakers need to address the root causes of inflation, particularly focusing on factors driving food prices. Implementing measures to enhance agricultural productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve food distribution can help stabilize prices and alleviate the burden on consumers.

On an individual level, it becomes crucial to adopt strategies that combat the erosion of purchasing power caused by inflation. Diversifying investments, considering inflation-protected assets, and seeking opportunities to increase income streams can provide some resilience in the face of rising prices. Additionally, financial education plays a vital role in helping individuals understand the implications of inflation and make informed decisions about saving, investing, and planning for the future.

Delayed gratification requires discipline and long-term thinking. It means making choices today that will benefit us in the future. In the face of inflation, this mindset becomes even more critical. Rather than succumbing to the immediate desires of consumerism, individuals must embrace a more deliberate approach to spending and saving.

One effective strategy is to prioritize needs over wants. Distinguishing between essential expenses and discretionary purchases allows individuals to allocate their resources wisely. By focusing on securing the necessities of life first, such as food, shelter, and healthcare, individuals can build a stronger foundation for long-term financial stability.

Another key aspect of combating inflation’s impact on delayed gratification is to explore investment opportunities that outpace inflation. While traditional savings accounts may offer minimal returns, investing in assets such as stocks, bonds, or real estate has the potential to generate higher returns over time. This approach requires research, risk assessment, and a long-term perspective, but it can help counteract the erosion of purchasing power caused by inflation.

Furthermore, it is essential to remain vigilant and stay informed about the economic landscape. Keeping an eye on inflation indicators, government policies, and market trends empowers individuals to make informed financial decisions. By staying proactive and adjusting strategies when necessary, individuals can navigate the challenges posed by inflation and preserve their ability to delay gratification.

Inflation is indeed the nemesis of delayed gratification, but it does not have to be a defeating force. With careful planning, financial literacy, and adaptive strategies, individuals can overcome the hurdles posed by inflation and continue working towards their long-term goals.