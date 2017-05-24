24 surprising facts about Jidenna that will make you love him even more

In recent years, we’ve come across Jidenna’s work of art either by his unique style of music and performances or his fashion. Since his big breakout in 2015 with the hit song “Classic Men” Jidenna has remained an influential personality in music, fashion and the arts.

Here are 20 interesting facts about Jidenna that you probably didn’t know and should help you love him more.

1.His father, the late Oliver Mobisson, was a traditional chief in Nigeria, and Jidenna lived there for the first six years of his life before coming to America.

2. Jidenna’s name translates in English as “embrace the father.”

3.He is the youngest of four siblings.

4.Jidenna was accepted to Harvard University but chose to go to Stanford instead. He said he walked away with a Bachelors degree in Ritual Arts, a major he created.

5.When he graduated, he worked as a teacher in the South Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.

6.He also was a political demonstrator in the Bay area, tackling the high incarceration rates of minorities.

7. Jidenna has wanted to be a rapper since he was in the seventh grade. He started a rap group called Black Spadez.

His favourite rapper of all time is Tupac.

8. He is the founding member of a social club called Fear and Fancy, which is described as “an international collective of entrepreneurs, activists, educators, scientists, and artists who host soirees, dinner parties, and demonstrations.”

9. Back in the day, Jidenna used to write posts on a WordPress blog that promoted music, poetry, and good vibes.

10. Jidenna is signed to Janelle Monae’s Wondaland Records.

11. Over the years, the singer developed his personal style in college, where he learned about the power of fashion from his Psychology professor.

12. According to Jidenna, his favourite artiste in Nigeria is Tiwa Savage.

13. Jidenna earned a Grammy Award nomination for his breakout song, Classic Man.

14. Jidenna also received the Best New Artist award at the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards.

15. He’s swanky. A word which Jidenna describes in this video as meaning “a little bit classy and a little bit funky.”

16. He loves Ankara fabrics.

17. Jidenna’s 2015 BET Awards performance paid homage to the Civil Rights movement.

18. The talented artist is an advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement. When he is not able to demonstrate on the ground, he regularly lends his support on social media.

19. Just as Beyoncé has the Beyhive and Nicki has the Barbz, Jidenna’s fans are called the Jenerals.

20. Jidenna also has a light acting career. He guest starred on HBO comedy series, Insecure in the episodes “Thirsty as Fuck,” and “Shady as Fuck,” which aired in November 2016.

21. When asked what his favourite show is, Jidenna said Netflix’s House of Cards.

22. Isi Ewu is his favourite dish. It’s said he takes a cooler of the Igbo delicacy when going for a concert and don’t forget the autograph.

23. On that note, we can say Jidenna is an artist with a story to tell to generations.

24. One last thing, this is one of our favourite Jidenna songs.