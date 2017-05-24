This is why the presidency must take the coup rumours very seriously

Since rumours of coup plot and soldiers consorting with politicians, started about two weeks ago, a lot of people have lent their voices against such development. Prominent among them are, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright; constitutional and human right lawyers, Femi Falana and Chief Mike Ozeknome, former presidential candidate of the UPP, Chekwas Okorie, and a host of others.

The discussion is so rife in the media and no one is keeping quiet. Even an honourary member of a state legislature, in person of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Osun State governor, has “moved a motion” for the probe of allegations that politicians are putting pressure on the military to stage a coup.

It appears everyone is saying something, except the Presidency. Lately, all we have heard from that quarter is a statement that sounded like a dismissal of our concerns, by the Special Adviser to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Adesina, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, said the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Tukur Burutai, was only doing a military routine when he warned army officers to stop parleying with politicians.

“Let’s take that position and not stretch it beyond what the military has said because they are the ones that can give us the definitive position and they have spoken on it,” he said.

If this is all we are going to get from the Presidency on this matter, we might as well continue in our postulates. More than telling us that our fears are invalid, we need reassurance from the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces that things are alright in the nation and in the military ranks. Since the ill-health of President Buhari contributed to what sparked these speculations, this is the time for him to address Nigerians.

If the president is too sick to address us, then the Acting President should tell us what we want to hear, to reassure Nigerians and those in the army who reportedly want to take over governance from him.