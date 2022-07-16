5 Movies to watch with your Partner this weekend

Have you ever settled in for an at-home date night only to spend the entire time searching for a movie instead of watching it?

In the world of Netflix, Hulu, Smart TVs, and more, sometimes movie night gets delayed by the sheer amount of choices and it can be overwhelming.

Not to worry, though. We’ve taken some of the guesswork out of date-night movies for you, by sharing some of our own favorites. From rom-coms that got it right to comedies, animated films, classics, and more, these are some solid answers to that “What should we watch?” dilemma couples often face.

Here are 5 movies you can watch with your partner this weekend.

The Notebook (2004)

Nicholas Spark’s movies are indeed touching. They absorb you from reality and put you into the magic of love.

This movie is one of his bests movies. Interestingly, the issues he tries to bring up in the film are very much contemporary. In this particular movie, he chose to emphasize the perception of the difference between poor and rich people.

The love story of the characters makes you believe in love, the actors’ play is as beautiful as it is heartwarming, and the movie plot is gripping.

Blood Sisters (2022)

Are you in search of a movie with characters that you and your lover can root for? Then you are in luck because Kemi and Sarah from Netflix’s Blood Sisters are exactly that.

Directed by Biyi Bandele under Ebonylife studios, Blood Sisters will present you with a heartfelt dramatic thriller that tells a story of friendship, loyalty, and perseverance at its core.

The actors deliver phenomenal performances as they navigate issues of domestic violence and its consequences, keeping you captivated from the beginning till the end.

The Sounds of Music (1965)

One thing about this movie is that it is very long! But it is also timeless.

It has fantastic acting, lively excellent songs, and an overall intriguing story while providing an excellent, heartwarming experience.

There’s a reason why this musical is a classic. Not only is the music phenomenal and hits you just where it needs to, but the story is magnificently visceral.

if you don’t think you like musicals, this movie will have you hooked!

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians features the story of a poor girl and a rich boy who fell in love. However, this movie is different than other rom-com movies. It’s unique, funny, sad, romantic, and quite meaningful.

It does show you opulence and wealth as the title suggests but just as you start getting tired of seeing all of those and start to feel things are getting a bit too shallow or pretentious, it starts unloading the heavy stuff about the pitfalls associated with such wealth.

The infighting, the intrigues, and egos all come out for you to see. It’s not overdone but it’s just about right. The acting overall is also really good.

Encanto (2021)

Encanto is an amazing animated film full of teachings that brings big surprises and great emotions to whoever watches it. You´ll be thrilled with the many beauties and magic in this film.

The storyline is well written. The characters are amazing. They are funny and nice and the kind of people that everyone likes.

However, what makes Encanto stand out is its soundtrack. You will definitely be downloading a couple of songs from the movie after watching.

The message of the film is that we need to believe in ourselves. Never give up, because, in the end, you’ll find the light.