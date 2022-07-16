“Love Damini” sets record high on UK Charts

Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s fourth studio album, Love Damini has become the first African album to reach number 2 on the UK Albums Chart.

With three albums in three years, two BET awards, a Grammy win, sold-out shows in the choicest Arenas around Europe, an unprecedented level of commercial success, and a talent that will echo for eternity, Burna Boy seems to be fulfilling his desire to win.

The 19-track album, released on July 8th, 2022, summoned an international roster of collaborators including blockbuster hitmakers -J Balvin and Ed Sheeran alongside Khalid, Kehlani, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the Jamaican singer Popcaan and the British rapper J Hus.

Each track draws pleasure from every strategic detail: from the weave of sampled and echoing backup vocals in “Different Size,” from the percussive syllables that break up the title and refrain of “Kilometre,” from reversed guitar tones and distant reggae horns in “Jagele” from the saxophone curlicues that answer his voice in “Common Person.”

His hit single “Last Last” also reaches a new peak of #7 on this week’s UK singles chart, which marks Burna Boy’s first top 10 hits as a lead artist.

It is also the first African album to enter the Top 10 of the UK Albums Chart, debuting at number 2 in The Netherlands, number 6 in Norway, 23 in Ireland, and 61 in Germany.

The African giant’s new album also makes its debut at #14 on the US Billboard 200 with 26K units sold in the first week of release. It will become the highest charting Nigerian album ever in the United States.