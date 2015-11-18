5 reasons we’ll always love Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji has been around since… forever.
With an acting career spanning 28 years, Genevieve is one of the most successful actresses in Nigerian history.
The 36-year-old has etched a place in the heart of many Nigerian movie lovers, and here’s why:
- She’s a vampire. What that means is that she never ages. Take for example
- She is the All-Nigerian diva. She’s an accomplished actress. She tried out music (let’s not talk about it). She has a clothing line. She’s a model. Etc.
- She’s a role model. Let’s look at it this way; if you had to pick two role models in Nollywood, she’s probably one of them. She’s a traditional chief. She is a recipient of the MFR (Member of The Federal Republic) award.
- She is the ultimate sophistication. Because according to Leonardo Da Vinci, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.
- Her versatility is her strongest point. She has tried out virtually every role in a typical Nollywood movie. So no matter the type of role you like to see, be sure Genevieve will deliver.
1 Comment
a lovely actress, forever LOVABLE, more glory to her name!!!