5 Things that Should Matter Today: Boko Haram terrorists abduct aid worker Jennifer Ukambong Samuel in Borno

An aid worker from Bokkos LGA of Plateau state, Jennifer Ukambong Samuel has been abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno. Jennifer was abducted along with several others, including Hannatu Sebastin Ishaya, in an ambush along Monguno-Maiduguri road on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Maren condemned the kidnap of Jennifer, working with Alliance for International Medical Action. “This came as a brutal shock to us, and as a representative of the peaceful people of this constituency, my heart bleeds”, Maren said.

80 terrorists, 31 women, others killed during Christmas eve militant attack in Burkina Faso

A militant attack in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday, December 24th killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women.

Seven soldiers and 80 jihadists were also killed in the double attack on a military base in Arbinda town in Soum province. It was one of the deadliest assaults in nearly five years of jihadist violence in the country. Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen regular jihadist attacks which have left hundreds dead since the start of 2015 when militant violence began to spread across the Sahel region.

Abba Kyari, Fayemi and two ministers fought for release of Sowore and Dasuki – FFK

I can tell you authoritatively that 4 people fought from within to get Dasuki & Sowore released & eventually managed to convince Buhari. They are Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi. They represent the liberal and cerebal wing of the Buhari Govt. & I commend them. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 24, 2019

