5 Things that Should Matter Today: Official statement from Bolt says the ride-hailing service wasn’t hacked

Yesterday, Bolt had Nigerians severely complaining about multiple debit alerts received for trips they took in the past, which spun a theory that the ride-hailing company had been hacked. Apparently, only customers whose bank cards were linked to the app were affected, instigating an uproar online. The statement from the Bolt Twitter account, though, dispelled the reports that the company had been hacked, saying it doesn’t store credit card data and that it was their payment partners experiencing some issues.

Bolt (Taxify) has not been hacked. Also, we do not store credit card data. Our payments provider is possibly experiencing issues which we are trying to clarify. pic.twitter.com/MGwKPiwUGs — Bolt Nigeria (Taxify) (@Boltapp_ng) September 25, 2019

While customers tried to unlink their cards from the app, Bolt tweeted out what to do in the incidence of a suspicious debit alert as their payment partners tries to resolve the problem.

VP Osinbajo has said he will waive his immunity to be investigated over alleged N90billion gift

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he will be waiving his immunity as the number 2 person in Nigeria to enable the appropriate quarters investigate the alleged N90 billion gift the Federal Inland Revenue Service gave to him in the buildup of the 2019 general election.

Omoyele Sowore to be released soon

Omoyele Sowore, the embattled publisher of Sahara Reporters, has fulfilled his bail conditions and will be released from the custody of the Department of State Security DSS soon. Sowore met his bail condition sthis afternoon.

If you remember, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the release of Sowore after denying the application by the DSS to extend his stay in detention.

Samson Siasia’s mum is still kidnapped and he wants government intervention

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia has stated that the police is finding it difficult to find the kidnappers who abducted his mother, Beauty Ogere, BBC reports.

Teni the Entertainer is set to make her Nollywood acting debut

According to Pulse, Teni the entertainer will be starring in Dear Affy out next year, her Nollywood debut.