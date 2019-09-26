The YNaija top 10 Influencers for September

The influencer economy in Nigeria is expanding – more people are realising that they can leverage on their internet following and fill in the space between brands and consumers. Twitter and Instagram are arguably hold a promising talent pool of influencers rejigging the rules internet marketing and the ones cultivating influencer-worthy platforms. This month, here’s how we rank them:

10. Tomiwa Talabi

Founder of media outlet Unilag Gist and the Lagos Life, Tomiwa Talabi has carried out a number of brand campaigns and it’s interesting how these brands don’t have to be necessarily big. This month, Talabi takes on health technology in the form of the Seek Med app, which offers video consultation with India’s award winning and top doctors. Cool, right?

9. Kelechi Mgbemena

Jackie Aina as an in-demand beauty content creator has established a churn of influencers in the cosmetic industry. Kelechi Mgbemena fall in those ranks. Her video on how to style short kinky hair, in collaboration with Natural Girl Wigs, is so well-executed and she recently just released a tutorial on how to film beauty videos for Instagram.

8. Sydney Talker

As far as comic skits goes, Sydney Talker’s ability to pack humour in limited time will always be clever.

When your crush mistakenly calls you😎 pic.twitter.com/6gFCJaFqwf — тнe тowel gυy (@Sydney_Talker) September 25, 2019

7. Steve Chuks

Steve Chuks leveraged on his Instagram comic capital into writing and producing the stage play I Be Man, which seeks to telegraph the concept of masculinity as we know it, while also deconstructing it. The sophomore outing of the play recently held over the weekend.

6. Anto Lecky

While it’s no surprise that newly-hatched reality stars often become brand magnets, there’s a sublimely interesting aesthetic to Big Brother Naija alum Anto Lecky. Unlike her superstar-reality TV-turned-influencer peers, listening to Anto talk about how she loves, say, Vaseline’s Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant body lotion, feels like she’s talking to a friend.

5. Moechivous

Moechivous’ internet fame came from intermittent viral tweets on her agency and feminism. A finance attorney, investor, and academic and international business consultant, Moe’s online feed offers snackable content on finance hacks and monetizing skills.

The fact that iPhones are so popular and aren’t the best phones out there tells you everything you need to know about branding, marketing and building a community around your product. — Moe (@Mochievous) September 24, 2019

4. Eric Okafor

The Nigerian tech space is a vibrant economy that has witnessed the rise in finch ventures and content creators. While Eric Okafor isn’t greenhorn in the field, he has been able to amaze a large following on YouTube with his gadget and phone reviews in a way that demystifies tech.

3. Fisayo Fosudo

Fisayo Fosudo makes an entry back into this month’s ranking, and two highlights in recent his tech blogging footprints are the videos he created in identifying iPhone scams in Computer Village and his collaboration with MTN’s kiddies mPulseHackathon.

Huge honor to have collaborated with @MTNNG on this 🙏🏾 For me, at 15, having my own computer was a dream, not to talk of creating an app. What were you doing at 15? pic.twitter.com/TqIlUlFc72 — Fisayo Fosudo 🇳🇬 (@Fosudo) September 22, 2019

2. Steven Onoja

Cool swagger and an eye for sharp, dewy photography, Steven Onojo’s status as a style influencer has only gotten better with time, and it’s no wonder why he remains a brand magnet.

1. Taaooma

Taaooma’s potent shtick is playing Iya Tao in her Instagram skits, and with an Instagram following of nearly 300,ooo, Taaoma’s rise to internet comic fame is inspiring for female comics.